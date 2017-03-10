Police respond to bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Biloxi

Police are on the scene of a bank robbery in downtown Biloxi near Howard Avenue and Reynoir Street.
Biloxi police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said investigators and crime scene analysts are on the scene at the Wells Fargo bank, in the 800 block of Howard Avenue.
Rhodes said the robbery occurred about 1:15 p.m.
Details of the incident are still developing, but authorities do have a description of the suspect, which they plan to release later today, Rhodes said.
