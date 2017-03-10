South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 9, 2017

Susan Ramsey, 57, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, amphetamine/destroamphetamine, hydrocodone and morphine sulfate. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment and simple assault on a police officer in the line of duty.
Brandon Knight, 29, was arrested March 9, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to transfer, marijuana.
Caitlin Givan, 26, was arrested March 9, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to transfer, marijuana.
Dennis Chapman, 35, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a alias capias warrant for felony evasion. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Gordon Bryan, 42, was arrested March 9, 2017, on a circuit court warrant for grand larceny.
Jeffrey Beeker, 46, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Biloxi Police on probation warrants for grand larceny and felony DUI. He also faces a misdemeanor for contempt of court. He is on a hold for Jackson County.
Joseph Wilson, 40, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for armed robbery.
Max Benefield, 30, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of grand larceny.
Michael Coleman, 35, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's office on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Michael Stringer, 55, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant charge of DUI third or subsequent conviction.
Ronald Broadus, 35, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony eluding. He also faces misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and two counts of malicious mischief.
Samdra Hersey, 54, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of sale of a controlled substance, oxymorphine.
Sidney Butler, 20, was arrested March 9, 2017, by MDOC on a drug court violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Tamarcus Walls, 19, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of noise ordinance violation and no driver's license.
Tambrich Woods, 33, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a alias capias warrant for receiving stolen property.
Travis Franks, 33, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of felony eluding, taking away of a motor vehicle and burglary.
Victoria Smith, 24, was arrested March 9, 2017, on alias capias warrants for six counts of credit card fraud.
Xavier Ray, 39, was arrested March 9, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Bernard Felio, 27, was arrested on March 9 on the charges of burglary and taking of a motor vehicle.
Kayla Bissett, 26, was arrested on March 9 on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Kenton Johnson, 27, was arrested on March 9 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Toan Nguyen, 33, was arrested on March 9 on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Willie Mason, 37, was arrested on March 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
