Gulfport teen shot at people in a moving car and wounded 1, police say

Gulfport police said they have arrested a 17-year-old who shot into a moving vehicle and wounded its passenger Wednesday.
Police arrested Nicholas Javante Brothern on Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Bromen said police went to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to speak to the passenger, who had been in shot in the upper back.
Bromen said the man told them he was riding in a car in the area of Robin Court and Anita Drive when Brothern shot at it, and the bullet hit him. The driver was not wounded.
Brothern turned himself in to police at 1 p.m. Thursday.
He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $300,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
