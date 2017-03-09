South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Kirk Steiner, 40, was arrested March 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
Alicia McGuire, 40, was arrested March 8 on a charge of possession of meth.
Derrick Hurst, 30, was arrested March 8 on the charges of possession of a weapon by felon and possession with intent.
Jason Fernell, 28, was arrested March 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Noel Dedmon, 39, was arrested March 8 on a charge of grand larceny.
Cameron Hall, 47, was arrested March 8 on two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent.
Christina Lasalle, 41, was arrested March 8 on a charge of burglary.
Jackie Wilson, 51, was arrested March 8 on a charge of possession of meth.
Jason McGrath, 48, was arrested March 8 on four counts of sexual battery and a charge of molesting.
Jimmy Williams, 30, was arrested March 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Marla Polgrean, was arrested March 8 on a charge of felony DUI.
Michael Turner, 36, was arrested March 8 on a charge of violation of probation.
William Miller, 33, was arrested March 8 on a charge of burglary.
Comments