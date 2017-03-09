Ocean Springs police want help to identify burglary suspect

Ocean Springs police need the public’s help to identify a suspect in a burglary Thursday at Shoreline Realty, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Chuck Jackson said.
The suspect broke into the Government Street business through back door and ransacked the inside of the building, Jackson said.
Police are still trying to determine what items, if anything were stolen.
To report information, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
