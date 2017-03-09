Cops busted him for a cigar-sized joint. Then they found something else.

Herman Rogers told a judge he was smoking a cigar-sized blunt filled with marijuana at Jerry Lee’s grocery in Gautier when he was busted.
“See how smart drugs make you,” Judge Kathy King Jackson said when the man confessed to a related crime Wednesday.
When Gautier police got to the store to arrest Rogers on a possession charge on Jan. 20, 2016, they ended up finding on him assorted jewelry valued at up to $5,000 that had been stolen the night before from a home in the city.
“I found it on the side of the road,” Rogers said of the stolen property he had.
“I bet,” the judge said.
Rogers pleaded guilty Wednesday to a bill of information charging him with possession of stolen property. The judge sentenced him to five years, but gave him credit for time served and ordered him to serve the remainder of his sentence on post-release supervision.
The judge also fined him $1,500 and ordered him to pay restitution.
Prior to being sentenced, Rogers told the judge he was a convicted felon, who had been previously convicted on charges of possession of crystal meth and possession of the prescription painkiller, Lortab., all charges from Jackson County.
When he entered the plea Wednesday, even other offenders entering pleas in unrelated cases chuckled at his explanation for his crime.
Gautier police investigated the case.
Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn prosecuted the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538
