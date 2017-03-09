George County drug probe targeting alleged gang members, others

In a pre-dawn drug operation Thursday, local, state and federal authorities started rounding up suspects, some of them alleged gang members, accused in the distribution and possession of prescription painkillers and high-grade meth known as ICE on the streets, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said.
As of 9 a.m., authorities in the newly-formed Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force had 17 of the 24 suspects in custody, all identified during the two-month undercover operation dubbed Operation Show Time.
“We have been seeing a surge of ICE in this area in the last two years,” Havard said Thursday. “The majority of it is coming straight out of Mexico. They have carriers that transport it here.”
The drug task force is comprised of authorities from the George County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
In recent years, drug raids in George County have resulted in the arrests of alleged members of the various street gangs, such as the Simon City Royals, the Latin Kings and the Black Gangsta Disciples.
