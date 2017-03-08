Ex-deputy guilty on all counts of sex crimes against minors

Ex-Jackson County Deputy Jason McGrath has been found guilty on all four counts of sexual battery and one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes, all while in a position of trust or authority over the victims.
Special Judge Michael Ward sentenced McGrath to 40 years day for day, with 10 years of post-release supervision. He also will have to register as a convicted sex offender.
Assistant District Attorney Shon Ellerby, who prosecuted the case along with ADA George Huffman, applauded the victims for coming forward and testifying against McGrath.
“This defendant has abused children in his family for many years. I am proud of the victim in this case, who came forward about the abuse and gave other victims of this defendant the courage to come forward about the abuse they suffered by him,” she said. “This sentence will ensure that the defendant will no longer have the opportunity to abuse another child.”
Huffman said the work of the Pascagoula Police Department helped the DA’s office make the case against McGrath.
“This defendant felt that he could use his status as a law enforcement officer to evade accountability for his actions,” Huffman said. “I commend the work of the Pascagoula Police Department in this case. Teamwork yields truth in the courtroom and justice for the victims.”
McGrath's attorney, Philip Whittman, rested his case without putting on any witnesses.
In closing arguments, Whittman told the jury to consider in their deliberations that authorities were unable to collect any forensic evidence, such as DNA, that would tie McGrath to the crimes.
In earlier testimony, an alleged victim, then age 13, said McGrath, 48, first started making vulgar comments to her, like telling her she's sexy or slapping her on the buttocks and touching her breast, but she said the the behavior escalated.
Eventually, she said, in June 2014, McGrath performed oral sex on her and forced her to do the same to him. She said he also jumped on her and forced her to have sexual intercourse, though she told him to “stop,” that it “hurt” but he wouldn't.
The girl said McGrath ejaculated on a pink shirt she had on the day of the alleged sexual assault, but said she washed that day because it was “laundry” day for her.
In addition, authorities found no DNA evidence on the sheets where the alleged sex crime occurred, but Huffman pointed out McGrath allegedly used a condom and the shirt had been washed.
Another witness, age 3 at the time, said McGrath wouldn't let her out of her bath one day until she agreed to perform oral sex on him.
The girl was so frightened after talking to investigators about the incident – one in which McGrath allegedly told the small child to treat his private parts like a pacifier — that she broke down and cried in recordings of a taped interview with her.
The girl, now age 9, also testified at trial, but Ellerby gave the girl sketches of a man and woman so the girl could illustrate what allegedly happened to her.
The last of the witnesses Wednesday, former Pascagoula Police Det. Kim Stevens, testified she interviewed the teen when the crime was first reported.
She said the girl wrote in in detail how McGrath had allegedly sexually assaulted her.
She said she interviewed the girl and learned she had taken a shower after the sexual assault and had washed her clothing.
McGrath worked at the Sheriff's Department from 2002 to 2013.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence said after the verdict that McGrath had violated his oath as a law enforcement officer and the trust of the community.
“When he was a deputy, this defendant took an oath to serve and protect this community,” Lawrence said. “Not only did he violate his oath, but he also violated the trust these children and their family members placed in him to be around their children. Three children lost their innocence due to his depraved sexual abuse.
“I am proud the jury heard the evidence and found him guilty. This 40-year, day-for-day sentence certainly tells this defendant, and I hope others, to leave our children alone and we will not tolerate abuse of our children.”
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments