Teen told ex-deputy to ‘stop,’ that ‘it hurt’ but he wouldn’t, witness testified

The little girl was 3 years old, a witness said Tuesday, when former Jackson County deputy Jason McGrath came to her after a bath and sexually abused her.
The girl, who appeared frightened, carried her beige stuffed puppy named Ralph with her to the stand to testify in McGrath’s sex-crimes trial.
The child couldn’t talk in detail about the alleged crime so Assistant District Attorney NeShondria “Shon” Ellerby provided her a sketch of a naked man and woman so she could illustrate for the jury what she remembered happening to her.
The child showed the parts of her body subjected to the alleged crime.
And her mother testified her daughter said McGrath had come to the child and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
McGrath, 48, is on trial this week on four counts of sexual battery and one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes, all while in a position of trust or authority.
The other girl, age 13 at the time of the alleged crimes, said McGrath first started kissing her on the mouth and telling her she was sexy. She said he then started touching her inappropriately while she was clothed.
On June 23, 2014, she said McGrath took things even further.
The girl, now age 16, said she got a text from him telling her to come into a room where he was.
She said she went in, sat on a couch and threw her legs over his lap, thinking nothing of it.
McGrath started fondling her, she said. She said she felt uncomfortable, got up and went to get something to eat.
She testified he made her a cranberry juice and vodka drink because he said she was more fun when she drinks.
She said she went to lay down when McGrath walked in the room, took her clothes off and he had sex with her.
She said she told McGrath to “stop,” that “it hurt” but he wouldn’t.
Afterward, she said, McGrath told her he was sorry and to forget about it.
But later in the day, she said, he forced her to perform oral sex on him and had her use an electric razor to shave his head, chest and back.
McGrath joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in 2002 under then–Sheriff Mike Byrd, but was fired in 2013.
Pascagoula police arrested McGrath on the sex crimes.
Testimony continues Wednesday in the trial.
