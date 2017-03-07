Greene County inmate dies while working on garbage truck, MDOC says

A state prison inmate died at the Greene County Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after he was injured while working on a garbage truck, officials say.
Tymario Joiner, 22, was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m., according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Joiner was a member of an inmate work crew at South Mississippi Correctional Institution and was assigned to the Greene County Solid Waste Department, MDOC said.
The work crew is suspended pending an investigation into Joiner’s death, MDOC said.
MDOC did not clarify how joiner was injured or how those injuries lead to his death.
Joiner was serving a 15-year sentence for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and burglary of a vehicle. He was sentenced on Feb. 3, 2015 in Oktibbeha County.
