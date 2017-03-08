She admitted making meth, but that’s not what could send her back to prison

A George County woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a conspiracy to manufacture meth in George County could go back to prison on her second round of probation violations.
Federal court records show Brittany M. Broome, 29, arrested Monday, is held with no bond for a final hearing April 4 to revoke her supervised release.
She is one of four people sentenced in 2012 in a meth-making and distribution conspiracy that ran from 2009 through 2011. They were arrested in May 2011 when narcotics agents found co-defendant Mark Broome with two meth labs and precursor chemicals in a home on Eubanks Drive in the Benndale community.
Brittany Broome was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of probation Jan. 24, 2012. She also was ordered to participate in testing or treatment for drug or alcohol abuse, and in a mental and behavioral program.
The maximum prison term for her charge is 20 years.
A prosecutor’s April 21 petition to revoke her probation lists seven reasons Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. should rule Broome has absconded from supervision.
According to the petition: Broome has failed to submit monthly supervision reports with her correct address since December 2015; she couldn’t be reached March 22 after a card was left on her door and didn’t respond to texts, emails and phone messages; she failed to report to her probation officer April 19; she has not shown she is working regularly; she has failed to notify her probation officer of her correct address.
Broome had been ordered to two years of supervised release in September 2015 after the first petition to revoke her probation. She also was given credit for seven days held in jail.
At that time, the petition said her probation officer had been unable to reach her, her arrest petition alleging she had violated six conditions of her probation. She was not working where she said she worked, her probation officer couldn’t find her, she hadn’t changed her address information and failed to report for a random drug test.
