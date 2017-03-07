He choked his ex, then locked himself in her home, sheriff says

A Gulfport man forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and assaulted and choked her, then retreated into her Saucier home when police arrived, officials said.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said Marvin McMillan, 39, of Gulfport, had arrived at his his ex-girlfriend’s home, pushed her into a vehicle and beaten and choked her.
Harrison County deputies made contact with McMillan after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on U.S. 49, Peterson said.
McMillan refused to speak to police, instead locking himself and the woman inside her house. Deputies forced their way inside and took McMillan into custody.
McMillan was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and failure to comply.
He was booked into the Harrison County jail and is held on $200,500 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
McMillan has parole warrants for fleeing law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments