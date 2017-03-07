Man indicted in armed robbery now faces charges in crash, burglary

A man indicted on an armed robbery charge has been arrested on outstanding warrants alleging he later left the scene of a crash with injuries and committed a burglary.
Jermaine Withers, 22, had been sought on felonies involving a Sept. 3 crash at Cowan and Pass roads, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said. Winters did not stop to render aid to the injured and failed to stop for an officer who tried to pull him over, Bromen said.
Withers also was sought in the burglary of a shed in the 600 block of Sarazen Drive, a neighborhood near Anniston Avenue Elementary School, he said.
Gulfport police arrested Withers on Monday.
He was booked at the Harrison County jail Monday night on bonds that total $50,000. The bonds are on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injuries or death, and failure to stop for a police officer’s signals.
But Withers is not eligible to post bail.
His bond has been revoked on the armed robbery charge, the jail docket shows.
Also, he needs an initial court appearance on the burglary charge.
Armed robber had dreadlocks
Withers had been arrested Dec. 23, 2015, after an armed holdup was reported at 5:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue in Biloxi. Police at the time told the Sun Herald the victim said the robber was a man with dreadlocks who got in a four-door car and left.
Police alerted law enforcement agencies, and a state trooper saw a car matching the suspect vehicle traveling east on Interstate 10 and into Alabama. The state trooper followed the car into Mobile County, where Withers and the driver of the vehicle were taken into custody.
