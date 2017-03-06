Crime

March 6, 2017 4:40 PM

Nail salon worker accused of armed robbery in Jackson County

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

Pascagoula

A judge Monday set bond at $50,000 for a Mobile woman accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Jackson County, according to authorities.

Jefadrian Hall, 29, is being held on a charge of armed robbery at the Jackson County jail. Jackson County deputies made the arrest.

Hall is accused of using a sharped-edged instrument identified as a gun to rob the man of more than $450 in cash and an iPhone 6.

Hall told the judge Monday she had no prior felony convictions and does not have any other pending charges. She said she works at a nail salon.

Hall remained jailed Monday afternoon.

