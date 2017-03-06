Bond set for man accused of firing shots at Jackson County deputy

Bond was set at $50,000 on Monday for a kidnapping suspect in Alabama who is accused of firing shots at a Jackson County deputy.
County Court Judge T. Larry Wilson set the bond for Terrell Lee Johnson, who is being held on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer in Jackson County. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping in Mobile.
Johnson, 21, was arrested Sunday.
A Jackson County deputy was trying to pull over a tan SUV Johnson was in when the chase started around 3 a.m. Sunday on Market Street in Pascagoula.
The driver turned out to be a woman Johnson allegedly kidnapped from her Alabama home along with her 16-year-old son. Johnson was in the back seat of the SUV, a release said, and had two guns that the woman later told authorities Johnson had used to fire at the deputies.
Johnson ditched the guns through a window in the SUV during the chase.
Gautier and Biloxi police joined in the pursuit and were able to pull over the SUV in a casino parking lot just west of the Biloxi Bay Bridge.
It wasn’t until after the stop, a release said, that deputies learned Johnson had allegedly kidnapped the woman and her son from their Mobile home and forced them at gunpoint into his SUV. The kidnapping allegedly occurred after the woman heard Johnson arguing with another son at her home.
