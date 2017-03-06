Gulfport man shot his wife during an argument, police say

A Gulfport man is held on a $200,000 bond after he was jailed for shooting his wife in the wrist, police said.
Police arrested Ricky Oatis, 53, after responding to a call from South Carolina Avenue about 2:35 a.m. Saturday, police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Monday.
The woman told police Oatis shot her during an argument, he said.
“The two had different accounts as to what had happened,” Bromen said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.
Police arrested Oatis at the scene on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, Bromen said.
Oatis was held on a bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
The penalty for aggravated domestic assault is up to 20 years in a state prison.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments