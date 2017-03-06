Two churches among the targets in rash of Moss Point burglaries

Thieves targeted churches, unlocked vehicles and homes in at least 27 burglaries in Moss Point in February, according to Moss Point Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
On Feb. 27, burglars kicked in a side door at Holy Crusade Temple on Ann Street and stole speakers and amplifiers the church used at its services.
And on Feb. 20, members of Meridian Baptist Church on Meridian Street discovered that someone had stolen a television, a keyboard and a guitar amplifier. Those responsible got in through a door that had accidentally been left unlocked.
In other incidents, burglars have broken into homes and unlocked cars and trucks in various areas in the city.
“We are trying to identify suspects,” Ashley said Monday. “They are mostly stealing video games and electronics like video game systems and computers and laptops.”
In an effort to reduce the burglaries, Ashley has increased patrols citywide.
“I am putting every resource I have out to try and solve these crimes,” Ashley said. “We are using unmarked cars and plainclothes officers to try and curtail the property crimes.”
The thieves, he said, are mostly stealing from cars and trucks that are left unlocked.
“People need to lock their cars,” he said. “We are dealing with a lot of property crimes, but hopefully other crimes are down.”
To report information on burglaries or other crimes in Moss Point, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com and send a tip. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. All calls are confidential.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
