March 6, 2017 12:11 PM

School secretary accused of embezzling thousands headed to court

By Margaret Baker

Jackson County

- An employee of the Jackson County School District accused of embezzling thousands of dollars and merchandise from a nonprofit group is set for a bond hearing at 3 p.m. Monday.

County Court Judge T. Larry Wilson will set bond for Melanie Pankonin, 37, on a charge of felony embezzlement.

A grand jury indicted Pankonin last week, resulting in her arrest Saturday.

Pankonin was vice president of the Grid Iron Club, a nonprofit group that raises money for the St. Martin High School football team, at at the time of the alleged crime, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Pankonin is accused of embezzling up to $15,000 and merchandise from the club.

Pankonin has also served as a secretary at St. Martin Upper Elementary School.

The investigation, Ezell said, is ongoing.

Embezzlement is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

