Jackson County man accused in series of commercial burglaries

A Jackson County man is one of at least two suspects in a series of burglaries of storage units in January, Pascagoula police said Monday.
Kendall Lamar Cunningham, 19, was taken into custody Sunday on outstanding arrest warrants for four counts of commercial burglary.
Cunningham is accused, along with at least one other person, of breaking into individual units at Central Storage on Bartlett Street in January.
“Every time they hit the place, it’s a different unit,” Pascagoula Police Lt. Doug Adams said. “They had success the first time so they kept going back and going back and they quit after the fourth time. They were cutting locks to get in.”
The storage units are outside, so individuals use padlocks to lock the individual units.
Stolen during the burglaries in January, Adams said, were a variety of items, though he couldn’t immediately specify what was stolen.
Cunningham remained jailed Monday without bond pending an initial court appearance.
The case remains under investigation.
To report information about the case or other crimes in the city, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com and leave a message. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
