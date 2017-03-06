Crime

March 6, 2017 8:50 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for March 4-5, 2017

These are mugshots from felony arrests Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, 2017, in South Mississippi. Charges are those shown when the Sun Herald accessed jail dockets.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gang activity tends to be violent

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos