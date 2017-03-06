South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for March 4-5, 2017

Shannon Christine Armstrong, 34, was arrested March 5, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a charge of felony DUI (3rd offense) and misdemeanor charges of no driver's license and reckless driving.
Alphe Joshua Vice, 28, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a hold from Louisiana on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Brett Scott Shaw, 25, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of auto burglary.
Chad Michael Brewster, 46, was arrested March 5, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and commercial burglary, and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Daniel Lee Floyd, 27, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
David James Swindle, 43, was arrested March 4, 2017, by an unspecified agency on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Jamie Lynn Hemm, 36, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Josef Nicholas Jacobs, 22, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department on two counts of possession of stolen property and one count each of possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
Kendall Lamar Cunningham, 19, was arrested March 5, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department on four counts of commercial burglary.
Richard Davis Perrett, 49, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a probation warrant involving conditions of release on a controlled substance violation.
Ricky Oatis, 53, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on March 4, 2017, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Terrell Lee Johnson, 21, was arrested March 5, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Thomas James Everrett Jr., 20, was arrested March 5, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a hold from the Curry County Sheriff's Department in New Mexico on a charge of burglary.
Thomas James Vice, 59, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of auto burglary.
Thomas Calvin Duncan, 27, was arrested March 4, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on a probation warrant involving conditions of release after an embezzlement conviction.
Comments