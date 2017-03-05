A 3rd DUI arrest for Pass Christian woman could mean jail time

A Pass Christian woman has been charged with felony DUI after her third arrest, the Gulfport Police Department says.
A patrol officer arrested Shannon Christine Armstrong, 34, on a third-offense DUI charge after a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Sunday on Landon Road near U.S. 49.
She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and reckless driving, according to the Harrison County jail docket.
Her bond on the DUI charge, set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner, is $15,000.
The jail docket also shows Armstrong was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge in June 2014, plus a charge of contributing to the neglect of a child. Details on the charges and the outcome of the case were not available Sunday. No details were available on the third DUI arrest noted by Gulfport police.
In Mississippi, a person can be charged with third-offense DUI only if the arrest occurs within five years of two previous DUI arrests. First- and second-offense DUIs are misdemeanors.
A third offense DUI carries a sentence of one to five years. House arrest is often an option.
On Oct. 1, the law changed to make a fourth offense, no matter the time period involved, a felony punishable by a minimum prison sentence of two years, with a maximum of 10.
Anita Lee
