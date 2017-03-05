Man shot at Jackson County deputy during high-speed chase, sheriff says

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning arrested Terrell Lee Johnson after he allegedly shot at a deputy during a high-speed chase involving several police agencies.
Johnson was a passenger in the van involved in the chase, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, and the deputy he shot at was not struck by a bullet.
A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started at a red light on Market Street in Pascagoula and ended in a casino parking lot, with Jackson County deputies and the Gautier and Biloxi police departments in pursuit.
Johnson was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. He is being held without bond at the Jackson County jail. Johnson is wanted in Mobile on charges of aggravated assault, robbery and kidnapping.
The Sun Herald will update this story.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments