Crime

March 4, 2017 4:12 PM

School secretary embezzled up to $15K from football club, sheriff says

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

JACKSON COUNTY

An employee of the Jackson County School District was arrested on an embezzlement charge Saturday.

Melanie Pankonin, 37, was the vice-president of the Grid Iron Club, a nonprofit that was raising money for the St. Martin High School football team, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

Ezell said Pankonin allegedly embezzled between $10,000 to $15,000 and other merchandise from the club.

Pankonin was a secretary at St. Martin Upper Elementary School. She is being held in the Jackson County jail awaiting an initial court appearance.

The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

