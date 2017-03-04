School secretary embezzled up to $15K from football club, sheriff says

An employee of the Jackson County School District was arrested on an embezzlement charge Saturday.
Melanie Pankonin, 37, was the vice-president of the Grid Iron Club, a nonprofit that was raising money for the St. Martin High School football team, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.
Ezell said Pankonin allegedly embezzled between $10,000 to $15,000 and other merchandise from the club.
Pankonin was a secretary at St. Martin Upper Elementary School. She is being held in the Jackson County jail awaiting an initial court appearance.
The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.
