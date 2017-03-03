Former deputy set for trial in sex crimes case involving teen girl

Jason McGrath was a veteran sheriff’s deputy when he was arrested in 2014 on sex crime charges involving a then 13-year-old girl.
McGrath is set to go trial Monday before Special Judge Michael Ward.
Circuit Judges Kathy King Jackson, Dale Harkey and Robert Krebs recused themselves from hearing the case.
McGrath was arrested in June 2014 in Gautier on three counts of sexual battery, but a grand jury later indicted him on four counts of sexual battery and one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes, all while in a position of trust or authority.
Pascagoula police officers made the arrest shortly after complaint was filed against McGrath on June 24, 2014.
McGrath met with investigators for an interview before they arrested him.
He was later released on a total bond of $30,000.
McGrath joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department under former Sheriff Mike Byrd on Sept. 14, 2002. He was fired on June 11, 2013, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said at the time.
Sexual battery is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
A touching charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years.
