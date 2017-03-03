Kiln man indicted in capital murder of girlfriend’s toddler

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

1:05 Jessie Bardwell's brother keeps promise, throws party for slain sister

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

1:34 Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit'

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'