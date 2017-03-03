Kiln man indicted in capital murder of girlfriend’s toddler

A Hancock County grand jury indicted a Kiln man Friday on a charge of capital murder stemming from the death of his girlfriend’s toddler.
The grand jury returned the true bill against Charles Connetti III, who is accused of causing fatal head wounds to 16-month-old Maddox Viergge.
Capital murder is a killing that occurs during the act of another felony crime, which in this case is felony child abuse, said Hancock County sheriff’s officials. It is punishable by death or life in prison without parole.
On March 31, 2016, first-responders responded to the Connettis' home on Kiln Acres Drive, north of Kiln-Picayune Road, where they found Maddox suffering from cerebral bleeding and hemorrhaging.
The toddler and his mother had spent the night at the home Connetti shared with his parents, who thought of the child as their grandson, Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan told the Sun Herald in 2016.
Medical personnel believed the child had suffered traumatic head injuries and had difficulty breathing due to blood in his lungs, Grannan said.
Maddox was taken to Hancock Medical Center in Bay St. Louis and later flown to Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. The child died on April 3.
Sheriff’s deputies began looking for Connetti the next day after they determined him to be a person of interest in the child’s death.
"The medical evidence points to abuse as the cause of his injuries," Grannan said at the time. "There is no other medical explanation to explain what happened other than somebody causing head trauma. All we can do is to isolate what took place, a time frame and we know the baby had been in Mr. Connetti's care."
A deputy pulled over Connetti in a traffic stop early April 5. He was booked at the Hancock County jail about 1 a.m.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments