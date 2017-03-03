Crime

March 3, 2017 2:47 PM

Man says his ex-girlfriend stabbed him during a fight

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Gulfport

Police arrested Biloxi resident Sahlitha Ann Evans, 41, on an aggravated domestic assault charge for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Gulfport police said officers responded early Friday morning to a call about a domestic disturbance at Courthouse Road and East Pass Road.

A man told the officers that Evans had stabbed him during an argument. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police immediately arrested Evans, who was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $150,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner, police said.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

