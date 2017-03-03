Felon faces sentencing after robbing informant

A felon pleaded guilty Thursday in a federal case involving the robbery of a law enforcement informant of “buy” money during a firearm and crack cocaine deal.
Rayfield “Simon” Vaughn Jr., 31, and Destin Dominique Johnson, 27, had been targeted in the undercover probe that involved the use of the informant, buy money and recorded phone calls to discuss the firearms and drug sales, according to a federal agent’s statements in a criminal complaint.
A federal grand jury indicted Vaughn and Johnson on three firearms charge. Vaughn pleaded guilty Thursday to one of the charges and Johnson pleaded guilty to one charge in November.
Both men are facing up to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and up to $250,000 in fines for the crime.
Vaughn’s sentencing is set June 8 in U.S. District Court, while Johnson’s sentencing is set next week, though his attorney has asked for the sentencing to be moved to a later date.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives launched an investigation into Vaughn’s activities as early March 2016 in Gulfport.
Vaughn and Johnson were first taken into custody in June.
According to the criminal complaint, Vaughn and an informant started discussing the sale of a Ruger Redhawk .44-caliber revolver with an attached scope that he estimated its value at $2,100. The informant offered to buy the weapon for $450 and also asked Vaughn if he could buy some crack cocaine as well.
Vaughn’s girlfriend and their son were with him in a pickup truck when Vaughn met the informant to sell him the firearm, an agent said. At the scene, Vaughn called someone and that person drove to where Vaughn was to and handed him a gram of crack cocaine to sell for $100.
Two other firearms charges against Vaughn were related to Vaughn’s offer to sell a Mac 11 pistol for $400, a .40-caliber pistol for $200 and some crack for $100 to an informant, an agent said.
But when Vaughn and Johnson met the informant, an agent said, Johnson allegedly pulled out of gun and robbed the informant of his “buy” money during a meeting near Pass Christian.
A Harrison County deputy stopped the two men a short time later.
After the stop, Johnson, records say, told the agent he had thrown another .380-caliber pistol out of a car window because the two men had realized they were being followed.
At the time of the arrests, Vaughn was on probation on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Johnson was on probation on charges of mayhem, which is a crime that results in the mutilation, disfigurement of one’s limb or other body parts.
