Man admits moving at least 11 pounds of cocaine through Gulfport

An Orlando, Florida, man is set for sentencing in May in a federal drug-racketeering conspiracy in Gulfport.
Ramon Castillo, 37, pleaded guilty in February to a bill of information charging him with the distribution of at least 5 kilos of cocaine on Feb. 8, 2014.
Five kilos is 11 pounds.
Castillo has been in custody since August 2016 when he was indicted in the case, but that charge was later dismissed when he agreed to plead guilty to a bill of information.
When the initial indictment was handed down, authorities picked up Castillo in Orlando, but a federal judge there ordered his return to South Mississippi to face prosecution on the drug-racketeering charge.
Other details of the allegations are not included in court records available for public viewing.
Judge Louis Guirola Jr. has ordered Castillo held without bond pending his May 2 sentencing in U.S. District Court. He is facing up to five years in prison, up to three years of post-release supervision and up to $250,000 in fines.
