Four accused in federal meth-trafficking probe in George County

Four George County men set for trial in April are accused in a federal meth-trafficking operation, federal court records show.
Tykail Demond Moye, 23; Darrell Dennis, 31; Melvin Jerrell Walker, 27; and Mario Fairley, 36, are indicted on one count each of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth in George County.
In addition, a federal grand jury indicted them on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Moye and Dennis are accused of having more than 20 grams they intended to sell, records show. Fairley is accused of possessing more than five grams. Walker is accused of having more than 50 grams of meth he planned to sell on the streets.
The crimes occurred times between January 2014 and December 2016, court records say.
A forfeiture order also has been filed to seize any property derived from drug sales.
All the men have a history of arrests and are being held without bond. Fairley has convictions for escape and contempt of court. Dennis has a criminal history and is facing a state drug charge. He has also been charged with failure to appear in court.
Moyes and Walker waived their detention hearings.
