T-shirt was last straw that sends man back to prison

A man who stuffed a T-shirt down his pants at a department store has been ordered to serve 14 months in prison.
It seems that was the tipping point for officials dealing with John Edward Barnes, whose nickname is Bubba J.
Barnes, 46, was on probation on a cocaine distribution conviction Nov. 15, 2015, when he tried to shoplift a $24.99 Polo T-shirt from Dillard’s department store at Edgewater Mall, court records show. He also gave the responding Biloxi police officer a wrong name, birth date and Social Security number.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden ordered Barnes back to prison Wednesday for violating conditions of his probation.
Barnes had been sentenced to 43 months in prison for a 2011 drug crime and fined $4,000. His 2013 sentencing included three years of probation.
According to the petition to revoke his probation, Barnes tested positive for cocaine twice between September and December 2015; failed to report for monthly drug tests; and failed to fill out monthly reports for his probation officer.
Also, he failed to tell his probation officer about his Biloxi arrest and had failed to make payments of $125 per month on his fines.
His probation officer obtained an arrest warrant Dec. 28, 2015. Where Barnes had been until his Jan. 6 arrest is unclear.
But his legal woes aren’t over.
By the time he was arrested, he had been indicted on a state charge of receiving stolen property.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
