Biloxi man caught trying to kick in door, police say

Police say they caught a man attempting kick through the door to an apartment.
Phillip Darryl May, 30, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling after police say he tried to illegally enter an apartment in the 2400 block of Beacon Place. The arrest happened shortly after 10 p.m.
Biloxi police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said May had kicked a door and was attempting to forcefully enter the apartment when police arrived on the scene. The apartment was occupied at the time.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set May’s bond at $50,000.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments