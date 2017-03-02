Gun-toting drug user gets prison, $6,000 fine

A 21-year-old Gulfport man has been sentenced to prison for more than seven years and fined $6,000 for being a gun-toting drug user.
Dewayne Jeh Reion Leonta Bowie was ordered to serve 87 months in prison at his sentencing hearing Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden. The judge also ordered three years of post-release supervision.
And Bowie’s prison term must be served in addition to any prison term he receives if convicted in state court on an armed robbery charge, court records show.
Bowie, known by his nickname Doochie, was sentenced on two counts of unlawful drug user or addict in possession of a firearm.
Federal law prohibits a known drug user or addict from having a firearm. The charge carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.
On two days in August, he was in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Gulfport police had arrested him on an armed robbery charge Aug. 10 and reported they found him with a Glock pistol. Police alerted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Bowie told ATF agents he had removed the Glock’s serial number because he thought it had been stolen from a pawn shop, a court document said.
He pleaded guilty to the drug-user charges Oct 25.
As part of his plea, he agreed to forfeit a Glock .40-caliber pistol, a Ruger 9mm pistol and any ammunition he had.
Ozerden agreed to dismiss charges of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen firearm in exchange for Bowie’s plea.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments