March 1, 2017 3:55 PM

Biloxi police need your help solving a 2014 shoplifting case

By Robin Fitzgerald

Police want the public’s help in an unsolved shoplifting case from November 2014.

An unidentified man stole merchandise from a specialty store at Edgewater Mall, but not before he was caught on camera, Detective Keith Wilding said.

Police have been unable to determine who he is.

It’s one of a number of unsolved property crimes police are trying to solve, Wilding said.

The suspect was tall and thin at the time, he said.

If you know the man, call Wilding at (228) 702-3102 or the police department’s criminal investigations division at (228) 435-6112. Tipsters can email the criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or call police dispatchers at (228) 392-0641.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

