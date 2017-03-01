Family turns to GoFundMe to bring slaying victim’s brother home

The family of homicide victim Deverick Johnson has turned to GoFundMe for help. Now that his funeral is paid for, friends want donations to help bring his third brother home for his funeral.
Johnson, 25, was found shot to death Monday night in a vehicle on Lang Avenue in Long Beach. The man accused of killing him is in jail with no bond.
Johnson and his three brothers were raised by their grandmother and aunt and each attended school in Long Beach, substitute teacher Belinda Hosli Tipton said on the GoFundMe page.
“They have since lost both grandmother and aunt who they called mom,” she said.
Tipton said she will use donations to buy Rod Johnson an airplane ticket.
The fund had been set up for the burial. It’s new name is called The Financial Help for Rod Johnson.
Deverick Johnson died of a gunshot wound to the head, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.
He was shot inside a vehicle on North Lang Avenue just north of Railroad Street about 7:40 p.m. Monday.
By Tuesday morning, Long Beach police arrested Charity Roxanne McDowell, and Michael Anthony Taylor, both 29, on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder. The charge is a felony.
Hours later, after a two-hour standoff in Gulfport, police arrested James Wilson McDowell, 28, on a murder charge. Gulfport police took him into custody after bringing a SWAT team to draw him out of a home on Hewes Avenue. Police had used a bullhorn to try to get him to come out and then threw four flash bombs with tear gas in the house to get him out.
McDowell had an initial appearance on the murder charge Wednesday at the Harrison County jail. He was out of jail on bond on a burglary charge before his arrest, said Herman Cox, Harrison County prosecuting attorney.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong revoked McDowell’s bond on the pending burglary charge. A preliminary hearing on the murder charge will likely be held in two weeks, Cox said.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
