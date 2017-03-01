Unidentified man sought in armed robbery caught on camera

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect who was captured on video surveillance on Porter Avenue.
The person who reported the robbery, which occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Porter, knows the suspect, Detective Matthew DeDual said. But no name has been provided.
The area of the robbery is north of Howard Avenue.
The suspect robbed the person of $500 in cash, DeDual said.
He was described as a black man who wore a red and black hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone who has information about the man is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, its criminal investigations division at (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
Or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
