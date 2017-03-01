Police say they passed fake money in the Pass

Police said two people were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle and determined they had passed fake money.
Chiquita McCollum, 42 and Shantaysia Brown, 25, were arrested Monday night on the charges of possession of a counterfeit instrument and possession of stolen property.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said in a press release the arrests were the result of a traffic stop on a vehicle after authorities received a complaint from a local business that a counterfeit bill was used. The vehicle was also reported stolen out of Texas.
Hendricks said several items were recovered from the car that were consistent with counterfeiting and identity theft.
The two are being held at the Harrison County Jail until each can post a $300,000 bond set by Judge Diane Ladner.
