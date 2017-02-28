Crime

February 28, 2017 3:28 PM

He was arrested on drug charges — now he’s running from police

By Jeff Clark

Moss Point

A man fled police custody before officers could place him into a police vehicle, authorities said.

Moss Point police Cmd. Stacey Deans said in a press release that Josephy Daniel Baker, 25, was arrested on Sunday on felony drug charges. Deans said that as Baker was escorted to a patrol car, he fled on foot.

Baker was last seen in the area of Palmetto Street and Jackson Avenue. Deans said Baker was wearing a red shirt and long black shorts.

If you have any information about Baker’s whereabouts, call 228-475- 1711.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

