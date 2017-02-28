SWAT surrounds building in Gulfport

Police have a building in Gulfport surrounded and the immediate area blocked off.
Initial reports indicate a suspect from Monday night’s fatal shooting in Long Beach may be in the area.
Few details are available at his point but residents in the 600 block of East Railroad are advised to stay indoors.
Police activity appears to be concentrated around an auto shop.
A Sun Herald journalist reports that the SWAT team has arrived, as has a medical team.
Check back to SunHerald.com for more on this developing story.
