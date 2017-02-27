Truck driver busted with 200 pounds of cocaine headed to prison

A truck driver busted hauling 90.9 kilos of cocaine via Interstate 10 in Harrison County is headed to prison for 14 years for his crime.
Jose Gilberto Granados, 44, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He was facing a prison sentence of anywhere from 10 years to life.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Granados on Friday, also ordering him to serve five additional years under post-release supervision and fining him $10,000.
Granados was in a tractor trailer with a Texas license plate when a Harrison County deputy stopped him on June 29. At the time, Granados was on probation for a drug conviction. In addition, an officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation noticed inconsistencies in the driver’s log book and an altered legal document used to ship items.
After the stop, Granados said he was expecting a $64,000 payout once he delivered the cocaine.
The cocaine was hidden inside a modified fuel tank on the passenger side of his vehicle. The 90.9 kilos of cocaine is equal to 200.4 pounds.
Granados’ passenger in his truck, Maria Betancourt Castillo, pleaded guilty earlier to a lesser charge of knowing a crime was being committed but failing to report it. She was sentenced in January to 18 months in prison followed by one year of post-release supervision. She was also fined $5,000.
In exchange for their pleas, the government dismissed all remaining charges.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
