Biloxi patrol officers find man sought in multiple home burglaries

A man sought in residential burglaries in Biloxi and on other felony charges was arrested Sunday when patrol officers came in contact with him, police said.
Charles Wayne Tharpe, 37, of Biloxi, was sought on six felony warrants obtained by the Biloxi Police Department, Detective Grandver Everett said.
Patrol officers came across him in the 1000 block of Irish Hill Drive about 11 a.m. and learned he was wanted on three counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of false pretense.
The three burglaries occurred in East Biloxi between Jan. 18 and Jan. 26, Everett said.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bonds at a total of $300,000 when he signed the arrest warrants.
Tharpe was taken to the Harrison County jail.
Tharpe was convicted of felony drug possession from an arrest in 2009, the jail docket shows.
He was last arrested Feb. 18 on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and receiving/possessing stolen property, the jail docket shows. He was released on bonds that total $100,000 on the day of that arrest arrest.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments