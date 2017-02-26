Police say daiquiri shop bouncer drove into crowd at Endymion parade

The man whom authorities said Sunday was intoxicated when he crashed his truck into a crowd of Endymion paradegoers Saturday night in New Orleans has been identified as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto.
A gray truck raced downriver on North Carrollton Avenue toward its intersection with Orleans Avenue about 6:45 p.m. Saturday before slamming into two vehicles, then veering left into the neutral ground before it came to rest against a large dump truck.
New Orleans police said Rizzuto was arrested on the scene.
Records show he was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, one count of hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and one count of reckless operation of a vehicle.
According to Rizzuto's Facebook page, he is a bouncer at a daiquiri shop and he went to Ponchatoula High School.
At least 28 people were injured during Saturday's crash. Officials expect all victims to survive.
