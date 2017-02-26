South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017
Duc Tach, 24, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 25, 2017, on a charge of armed robbery.
Christopher Paul Landry, 37, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 25, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
Craigory Lee Goff, 30, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Feb. 25, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct/failure to comply with demands.
Dannell Jones Anderson, 33, was arrested Feb. 25, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a probation warrant from a drug possession conviction and misdemeanor charges of violating park hours and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Junior Keeten, 56, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Feb. 25, 2017, on a hold from Brandon Police on a charge of bad check-writing.
Raphael Deonte Manns, 24, was arrested Feb. 25, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on a probation warrant.
Terrance Darnell Muse, 49, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 25, 2017, on an NCIC hit.
