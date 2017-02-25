Have you seen this man? He’s wanted in a Mississippi shooting death

A nationwide search is in progress for a 28-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Rankin County, stealing her vehicle and shooting a woman who was jogging nearby.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Alex Bridges Deaton.
A woman called 911 about 5 a.m. Friday and told authorities a man shot her in the thigh while she was running on Castlewoods Boulevard, according to a release from the MBI. She told deputies the man, who had facial hair, shot her from the driver’s window of a small white SUV.
About 4:20 p.m., Rankin County deputies answered a request to check on a resident at Vineyards Apartments on Vine Drive, according to the MBI release. The complex is near where the jogger was shot.
A deputy and family member found a 30-year-old woman dead in the apartment.
The victim’s vehicle, a white 2012 GMC Acadia, was missing.
Authorities believe Deaton is responsible for the death of his girlfriend and for the shooting of the jogger.
Deaton is 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is presumed armed and considered dangerous. He is likely still driving the white Acadia SUV with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag number of F396 NF.
Anyone who comes into contact with him should call 911, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Deaton’s arrest.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
