Biloxi man accused in exploitation of vulnerable senior

Biloxi police arrested a Biloxi man they said was taking money from a senior with diminished mental capacity.
Lt. Christopher De Back said police arrested Aloysius Brown, 41, of Biloxi, after an investigation revealed Brown was taking money from a person over age 65 with a diminished mental capacity.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong issued an arrest warrant for Brown, who is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Brown has a no-contact order with the victim. The investigation is ongoing, De Back said.
