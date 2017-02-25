South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Steven Moore, 59, was arrested Feb. 24 on two counts of malicious mischief.
April Smith, 26, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of taking of a motor vehicle.
Carolyn Krantz, 58, was arrested Feb. 24 on two counts of controlled substance violations.
Eric Estes, 31, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of violation of probation.
Jerod Watson, 52, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of murder.
John Gonzalez, 43, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of felony DUI.
John Wesley Sims, 30, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of violation of probation.
Rebecca Winbourne, 23, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of grand larceny.
Rodriguez Garrett, 22, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Twila Sutherland, 34, was arrested Feb. 24 on four counts of fraud.
Aloysius Brown, 41, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of exploitation of a vulnerable person.
Megan Martin, 28, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of conspiracy.
Rikki Lynn Estes, 27, was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of violation of probation.
