Biloxi police arrest man wanted in killing of grandmother and her 2 grandsons

Biloxi police arrested a man Friday wanted in connection with a triple homicide in California.
Jerod Michael Watson, 52, of California, was taken into custody about 3 p.m., Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said.
California authorities believe Watson killed a woman and her two grandsons in a home in Sacramento on Oct. 15.
Miller said Biloxi’s nuisance police detail responded to a complaint near a United States Post Office location in East Biloxi. The detail is familiar with the homeless community in Biloxi. Miller said the officer believes Watson was panhandling.
“They (police) confronted him. He lied about his identity at first but they learned he was wanted out of Sacramento,” Miller said.
Investigators then determined Watson was listed on the National Crime Information Center database for murder.
Sacramento police considered Watson to be armed and “extremely dangerous.” The Sacramento Bee reported that the coroner said all three victims were stabbed or slashed.
Watson was believed to have fled to Reno, but police had no luck apprehending him, according to the Bee.
Miller said it’s unlikely Watson has been in the area for awhile.
“We have guys on the nuisance detail out every day. They know this guy isn’t from around here. How he wound up here, I don’t know.” Miller said.
Watson will be held at the Harrison County jail until extradition.
"He's a dangerous guy. I’m glad he’s off the street. It’s some good solid work from the public and our guys,” Miller said.
