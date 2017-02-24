Man twice deported to Mexico is arrested again in Mississippi

Fingerprints of a man arrested on a DUI charge confirmed he’s had felony convictions in the U.S. and has been deported to Mexico twice, court papers show.
Jose Mendez-Hernandez, also known by five aliases, was denied bond in federal court Thursday pending further court action.
Hernandez, 30, was arrested in Hattiesburg on a DUI charge Jan. 31, and was convicted Feb. 1.
He was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Gulfport, where fingerprints and a picture identified him, an ICE agent said in a criminal complaint.
Hernandez had been ordered removed from the U.S. in 2006 and 2011.
Hernandez was convicted of unlawful carrying of a pistol in 2004 and of burglary in 2006, both in a state court in South Carolina.
A federal judge in South Carolina found him guilty of aggravated felony in 2011. It’s a crime under immigration law that covers a broad category of criminal offenses committed by noncitizens.
Hernandez has not asked or received permission to re-enter the U.S., the agent said, yet here he is.
Immigrants convicted as an aggravated felon generally can never receive permission to enter the U.S. again.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
