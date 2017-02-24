They thought they were selling 21 kilos to a dealer. They were wrong.

0:10 Suspect in Bay St. Louis double homicide arrives at court Pause

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

1:08 History unveiled in D'Iberville

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

4:27 Pass Road Elementary School choir sings with Foreigner

1:43 Bay High jumps out to an early lead against South Pike

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder