They thought they were selling 21 kilos to a dealer. They were wrong.

A couple who brought about 21 kilos of meth to sale in Gulfport have each been fined $5,000 and sentenced to prison for five years.
The prison term is the maximum penalty under federal law for interstate and foreign travel in aid of drug racketeering enterprises.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced Miguel Villalobos Chavez, 35, and Maria Martina Martinez-Marcias, 33, Wednesday, court records show.
They have been held since their July 16 arrests behind a hotel on U.S. 49, where Marcias was the lookout while Chavez began to unload meth from a vehicle, court papers said. They believed they were dealing with someone hired by a Mexican drug broker, but it was an undercover drug sting.
The meth weighed 21.2 kilos, or 46.7 pounds, a DEA Task Force agent wrote in a criminal complaint.
They pleaded guilty in November.
Chavez and Marcias are believed to the in the U.S. without permission. They also have been held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Neither speaks English, records show. An interpreter was brought to federal court for their hearings.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
