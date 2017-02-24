Crime

February 24, 2017 10:42 AM

Man arrested on sex crime charges at Keesler Air Force Base

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

A man arrested on child sex crime charges at Keesler Air Force Base was being held with no bond Friday at the Harrison County jail.

James McGriff, 31, was arrested Thursday under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, the jail docket shows.

The charges are lewd act on a child under 16, committing sodomy on a child under 12 and enticing a child under the age of 18 to take part in sexually explicit conduct.

It was not immediately clear if McGriff is a service member or a civilian.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

