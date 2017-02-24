South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Feb. 23, 2017

Brittany Spratley, 28, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
James McGriff, 31, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, at Keesler Air Force Base under the Uniform Code of Military Justice on charges of a lewd act upon a child under 16, committing sodomy on a child under 12 and enticing a child under the age of 18 to take part in sexually explicit conduct.
Avery Ducksworth, 37, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Jackson County on a probation violation.
Bobby Robinson, 27, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Long Beach Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to transfer, cocaine HCL.
Bryan Jones, 24, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Jackson County on a charge of burglary of a shed.
Delsin Bonds, 30, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Diamond Colon, 23, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
James Van Laningham Jr. 55, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of arson.
Jason Michel, 20, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a foreign warrant.
Michael Gregory, 57, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of burglary of a commercial building.
Norman Magee, 30, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces a probation warrant charge for possession of a controlled substnace with intent to sell.
Rainey Soriero, 52, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Reginald Glaude, 49, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation for possession of cocaine. He is on a hold for US Marshals Service.
Shontel Stokes, 30, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, cocaine base, and possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest by flight and DUI Other, second offense.
Walter Malinosky, 33, was arrested Feb. 23, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
